Esports
Esports Awards 2021 – All the winners and nominees
You can watch the full Esports Awards 2021 event via the official Twitch channel in case you missed it.
It's always awesome to see the best esports players, organizations, casters and more get celebrated for their accomplishments. That's exactly what the Esports Awards is all about, after all. While there has been a lot of talk about who deserves to be the player of the year, the rookie of the year and which the best esports organization of 2021 is, with some fans being divided, the winners of the Esports Awards have been chosen.
Esports Awards 2021 - Winners & nominees
There is a tonne of categories to go through, from the best rookie to the best caster, content creator, esports brand and much more. Let's kick things off with arguably the most interesting one, the esports PC player of the year. Take a look at all the nominees and winners for each Esports Awards 2021 category below.
PC player of the year
- Winner: Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev
- Heo ‘ShowMaker’ Su
- Lee ‘LIP’ Jae-won
- Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo
- Kim ‘Doinb’ Tae-sang
- Wang ‘Ame’ Chunyu
- Luccas ‘Paluh’ Molina
- Ayaz ‘NAts’ Akhmetshin
- Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov
Controller Player of the Year
- Winner: Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr
- Dominic ‘SonicFox’ McClean
- Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris
- Justin ‘jstn’ Morales
- Jack ‘JBM’ Mascone
- Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona
- Victor ‘Fairy Peak!’ Locquet
- Gavin ‘Tweek’ Dempsey
- Evan ‘M0nkey M00n’ Rogez
- Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez
PC Rookie of the Year
- Winner: Valerii ‘b1t’ Vakhovskyi
- Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo
- Adam ‘Adam’ Maanane
- Ayaz ‘NAts’ Akhmetshin
- Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki
- Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov
- Javier ‘Elyoya’ Prades Batalla
- Se-hyun ‘Pelican’ Oh
- Robin ‘Robinsongz’ Sung
Controller Rookie of the Year
- Winner: Evan ‘M0nkey M00n’ Rogez
- Raúl ‘DmentZa’ Palazuelos
- Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez
- Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven
- Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz
- Andres ‘dreaz’ Jordan
- Marc ‘MaRc_By_8.’ Domingo
Coach of the Year
- Winner: Byung-chul ‘Moon’ Moon
- Emiliano ‘Sizz’ Benny
- Bok ‘Reapered’ Han-Gyu
- Kim ‘kKoma’ Jeong-gyun
- Andrey ‘Engh’ Sholokov
- James ‘Crowder’ Crowder
- Mark ‘MarkyB’ Bryceland
- James ‘Mac’ MacCormack
- Dyjair ‘Mity’ Soares
- Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Gorodenskyi
- Arthur ‘TchubZ’ Martins
Mobile Player of the Year
- Winner: Zhu ‘Paraboy’ Bocheng
- Karl Gabriel ‘KarlTzy’ Nepomuceno
- Jash ‘Learn’ Shah
- Brian ‘Tectonic’ Michel
- Piyapon ‘TheCruz’ Boonchuay
- Mohamed ‘Mohamed Light’ Tarek
- Mustafa ‘SkYRiiKZz’ Ibrahim
- Gabriel ‘Syaz’ Vasconcelos
- Lucas ‘LucasXGamer’ Vinícius Batista Rocha
- Cauan ‘Cauan7’ da Silva
Play by Play Caster of the Year
- Winner: Miles Ross
- BrunoClash
- Mitch ‘Uber’ Leslie
- Callum ‘Shogun’ Keir
- Lauren ‘Pansy’ Scott
- Parker ‘Interro’ Mackay
- Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson
- Owen ‘ODPixel’ Davies
- Trevor ‘Quickshot’ Henry
- Clayton ‘CaptainFlowers’ Raines
Host of the Year
- Winner: Eefje ‘sjokz’ Depoortere
- Tres ‘stunna’ Saranthus
- James ‘Dash’ Patterson
- Loviel ‘Velly’ Cardwell
- Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
- Ana Xisdê
- Brody ‘Liefx’ Moore
- Soe Gschwind
- Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden
- Chris Puckett
- Ghassan ‘MiloshTheMedic’ Finge
- Caleb ‘WavePunk’ Simmons
Colour Caster of the Year
- Winner: Chad ‘SPUNJ’ Burchill
- Michael ‘KiXSTAr’ Stockley
- Andrew ‘Vedius’ Day
- Stephen ‘Sajam’ Lyon
- John ‘Johnnyboi_i’ Macdonald
- Sam ‘Kobe’ Hartman-Kenzler
- Thomas ‘Chance’ Ashworth
- Josh ‘Sideshow’ Wilkinson
- Mohan ‘Launders’ Govindasam
Analyst of the Year
- Winner: Marc Robert ‘Caedral’ Lamont
- Anthony ‘NAMELESS’ Wheeler
- Emily Rand
- Jacob ‘Pimp’ Winneche
- Kyle Freedman
- Jess ‘JessGOAT’ Bolden
- Sean ‘sgares’ Gares
- Jonathan ‘Reinforce’ Larsson
- Jason ‘Moses’ O’Toole
Video Production Team of the Year
- Winner: G2 Esports
- Team Liquid
- FaZe Clan
- LOUD
- TSM FTX
- 100 Thieves
- Metagame Documentary Team
- Fluxo
- OpTic Gaming
- YUNG ELDR
Creative of the Year
- Winner: Thorsten Denk
- Danny Lopez
- Liquid Enigma
- Euller Araujo
- Karina Ziminaite
- Gabriel Ruiz
- Robert Rogers
- Caroline Parker-Stark
- SesoHQ
- AaronCreate
Content Series of the Year
- Winner: Metagame Documentary Team
- Liquid Origins
- The Process (OpTic Gaming)
- G2 Voicecomms
- Dota: Dragon’s Blood
- Fight for First: Excel Esports
- Lore // Valorant
- TSM: Legends
- The Eavesdrop Podcast
Creative Piece of the Year
- Winner: No Clue | adidas partners with G2 Esports
- Metagame Documentary
- LEC Anime Teaser
- Introducing Your LA THIEVES
- FaZe Clan enters Rocket League
- LPL Spring Split 2021: Break the Silence
- LEC: Reckless with my Heart
- Introducing Team Liquid Valorant
- SEGUE O FLUXO | Nobru and Cerol introduce the new LBFF Team
Cosplay of the Year
- Winner: Peyton Cosplay
- FusRoFran
- Kinpatsu Cosplay
- Willow Creative
- Sneaky
- Skydaddi
- Glory Lamothe
- LittleJem
Creative Team of the Year
- Winner: Alex Productions
- WePlay
- G2 Esports
- StreamSpell
- Paper Crowns
- GETREKT Labs
- AOE Creative
- 100 Thieves
- Team Liquid
Journalist of the Year
- Winner: Kevin Hitt
- Jacob Wolf
- Richard Lewis
- Adam Fitch
- Ashley Kang
- FionnOnFire
- Liz Richardson
- Wasif Ahmed
- Pablo ‘Bloop’ Suárez
- H.B. Duran
Game of the Year
- Winner: VALORANT
- League of Legends
- Free Fire
- CS:GO
- Call of Duty
- Rocket League
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Dota 2
- PUBG Mobile
- Overwatch
Publisher of the Year
- Winner: Riot Games
- Tencent
- Garena
- Ubisoft
- Psyonix
- EA
- Activision Blizzard
- Epic Games
- Valve
Supporting Service of the Year
- Winner: Discord
- ESG LAW
- Paper Crowns
- Aftershock Media Group
- Hitmarker
- The Story Mob
- ESEA
- Creative Artists Agency
- Character Select Agency
- Prodigy Agency
- Mobalytics
Hardware Provider of the Year
- Winner: Corsair
- Logitech G
- Razer
- Elgato
- HyperX
- NVIDIA
- Intel
- AMD
- Alienware
- Secretlab
- SteelSeries
- ASUS ROG
Coverage Platform of the Year
- Winner: The Esports Observer
- Dexerto
- Esports Insider
- Dot Esports
- HLTV.org
- Liquipedia
- Esportmaníacos
- Inven Global
- SiegeGGCommercial Partner of the Year
Winner: Intel
- Red Bull
- BMW
- State Farm
- Logitech G
- Mountain Dew
- HyperX
- Alienware
- Verizon
- FTX
- Cash App
Broadcast / Production Team of the Year
- Winner: Riot Games
- ESL Gaming
- Nerd Street Gamers
- Psyonix
- Esports Engine
- Activision Blizzard
- Beyond the Summit
- BLAST Premier
- Garena
- FACEIT
Lifetime Achievement in Esports
- Dave 'Walshy' Walsh
- Justin Wong
- Michal 'Carmac' Blicharz
- Amber Dalton
- Amy Brady
- Stephanie 'MissHarvey' Harvey
- Adam Apicella
Streamer of the Year
- Winner: Ibai Llanos
- David 'TheGrefg' Cánovas
- Guy 'Dr Disrespect' Beahm
- Jaryd 'Summit1g' Lazar
- Victor 'Coringa' Camilo
- Ludwig Ahgren
- Jack 'CouRage' Dunlop
- Rachell 'Valkyrae' Hofstetter
- Félix 'xQc' Lengyel
- Nicholas 'NICKMERCS' Kolcheff
- Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek
- Naman 'Mortal' Mathur
Personality of the Year
- Winner: Bruno ‘Nobru’ Goes
- Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag
- Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic
- Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo
- Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez
- Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez
- John ‘JonnyBoi_I’ Macdonald
- Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
- Gustavo ‘Baiano’ Gomes
- Eefje ‘sjokz’ Depoortere
- Parker ‘Interro’ Mackay
Play of the Year
- Winner: Jake ‘Virtue’ Grannan
- Runner-up: Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev
- Third: Ariano ‘Kroonos’ Ferreira
- Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo
- Mehmet Yagiz ‘cNed’ Ipek
- Santino ‘try’ Rigal
- Casper ‘cadiaN’ Moller
- Jason ‘Beaulo’ Doty
- Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona
- Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut
Mobile Game of the Year
- Winner: Free Fire
- Arena of Valor
- PUBG Mobile
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Clash Royale
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Brawl Stars
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Content Creator of the Year
- Winner: Ashley Kang
- Musty
- Maciej ‘MacieJay’ Dzikowski
- Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare
- Bananaslamjamma
- SunlessKhan
- Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez
- UpUpDownDown
- NadeKing
- iFerg
- Coconut Brah
- Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields
Apparel of the Year
- Winner: 100 Thieves
- Spacestation Gaming
- FaZe Clan
- G2 Esports
- Team Vitality
- Fallen Wear
- Cloud9
- Ateyo
- Fnatic
- Team Liquid
Collegiate Ambassador of the Year
- Winner: Dr. Chris ‘Doc’ Haskell
- Ryan Johnson
- Adam Antor
- Ariane Lim
- Chris Turner
Collegiate Program of the Year
- Winner: Maryville University
- Buckeye Gaming Collective — Ohio State University
- University of Hawai’i
- Northwestern University
- Boise State University
- Longhorn Gaming — University of Texas at Austin
- Illini Esports — University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- Minnesota State University
- Grand Canyon University
- Winthrop University
A big congratulations go out to all the winners, from the content creators to the hosts, casters, players, organizations and more. Thank you to The Esports Awards for hosting yet another incredible event, celebrating the best-of-the-best!