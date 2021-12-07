Esports Awards 2021 – All the winners and nominees

You can watch the full Esports Awards 2021 event via the official Twitch channel in case you missed it.

It's always awesome to see the best esports players, organizations, casters and more get celebrated for their accomplishments. That's exactly what the Esports Awards is all about, after all. While there has been a lot of talk about who deserves to be the player of the year, the rookie of the year and which the best esports organization of 2021 is, with some fans being divided, the winners of the Esports Awards have been chosen.

Esports Awards 2021 - Winners & nominees

There is a tonne of categories to go through, from the best rookie to the best caster, content creator, esports brand and much more. Let's kick things off with arguably the most interesting one, the esports PC player of the year. Take a look at all the nominees and winners for each Esports Awards 2021 category below.

PC player of the year

Winner: Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev

Heo ‘ShowMaker’ Su

Lee ‘LIP’ Jae-won

Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo

Kim ‘Doinb’ Tae-sang

Wang ‘Ame’ Chunyu

Luccas ‘Paluh’ Molina

Ayaz ‘NAts’ Akhmetshin

Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov

Controller Player of the Year

Winner: Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr

Dominic ‘SonicFox’ McClean

Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris

Justin ‘jstn’ Morales

Jack ‘JBM’ Mascone

Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona

Victor ‘Fairy Peak!’ Locquet

Gavin ‘Tweek’ Dempsey

Evan ‘M0nkey M00n’ Rogez

Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez

PC Rookie of the Year

Winner: Valerii ‘b1t’ Vakhovskyi

Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo

Adam ‘Adam’ Maanane

Ayaz ‘NAts’ Akhmetshin

Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki

Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov

Javier ‘Elyoya’ Prades Batalla

Se-hyun ‘Pelican’ Oh

Robin ‘Robinsongz’ Sung

Controller Rookie of the Year

Winner: Evan ‘M0nkey M00n’ Rogez

Raúl ‘DmentZa’ Palazuelos

Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez

Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven

Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz

Andres ‘dreaz’ Jordan

Marc ‘MaRc_By_8.’ Domingo

Coach of the Year

Winner: Byung-chul ‘Moon’ Moon

Emiliano ‘Sizz’ Benny

Bok ‘Reapered’ Han-Gyu

Kim ‘kKoma’ Jeong-gyun

Andrey ‘Engh’ Sholokov

James ‘Crowder’ Crowder

Mark ‘MarkyB’ Bryceland

James ‘Mac’ MacCormack

Dyjair ‘Mity’ Soares

Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Gorodenskyi

Arthur ‘TchubZ’ Martins

Mobile Player of the Year

Winner: Zhu ‘Paraboy’ Bocheng

Karl Gabriel ‘KarlTzy’ Nepomuceno

Jash ‘Learn’ Shah

Brian ‘Tectonic’ Michel

Piyapon ‘TheCruz’ Boonchuay

Mohamed ‘Mohamed Light’ Tarek

Mustafa ‘SkYRiiKZz’ Ibrahim

Gabriel ‘Syaz’ Vasconcelos

Lucas ‘LucasXGamer’ Vinícius Batista Rocha

Cauan ‘Cauan7’ da Silva

Play by Play Caster of the Year

Winner: Miles Ross

BrunoClash

Mitch ‘Uber’ Leslie

Callum ‘Shogun’ Keir

Lauren ‘Pansy’ Scott

Parker ‘Interro’ Mackay

Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson

Owen ‘ODPixel’ Davies

Trevor ‘Quickshot’ Henry

Clayton ‘CaptainFlowers’ Raines

Host of the Year

Winner: Eefje ‘sjokz’ Depoortere

Tres ‘stunna’ Saranthus

James ‘Dash’ Patterson

Loviel ‘Velly’ Cardwell

Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez

Ana Xisdê

Brody ‘Liefx’ Moore

Soe Gschwind

Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden

Chris Puckett

Ghassan ‘MiloshTheMedic’ Finge

Caleb ‘WavePunk’ Simmons

Colour Caster of the Year

Winner: Chad ‘SPUNJ’ Burchill

Michael ‘KiXSTAr’ Stockley

Andrew ‘Vedius’ Day

Stephen ‘Sajam’ Lyon

John ‘Johnnyboi_i’ Macdonald

Sam ‘Kobe’ Hartman-Kenzler

Thomas ‘Chance’ Ashworth

Josh ‘Sideshow’ Wilkinson

Mohan ‘Launders’ Govindasam

Analyst of the Year

Winner: Marc Robert ‘Caedral’ Lamont

Anthony ‘NAMELESS’ Wheeler

Emily Rand

Jacob ‘Pimp’ Winneche

Kyle Freedman

Jess ‘JessGOAT’ Bolden

Sean ‘sgares’ Gares

Jonathan ‘Reinforce’ Larsson

Jason ‘Moses’ O’Toole

Video Production Team of the Year

Winner: G2 Esports

Team Liquid

FaZe Clan

LOUD

TSM FTX

100 Thieves

Metagame Documentary Team

Fluxo

OpTic Gaming

YUNG ELDR

Creative of the Year

Winner: Thorsten Denk

Danny Lopez

Liquid Enigma

Euller Araujo

Karina Ziminaite

Gabriel Ruiz

Robert Rogers

Caroline Parker-Stark

SesoHQ

AaronCreate

Content Series of the Year

Winner: Metagame Documentary Team

Liquid Origins

The Process (OpTic Gaming)

G2 Voicecomms

Dota: Dragon’s Blood

Fight for First: Excel Esports

Lore // Valorant

TSM: Legends

The Eavesdrop Podcast

Creative Piece of the Year

Winner: No Clue | adidas partners with G2 Esports

Metagame Documentary

LEC Anime Teaser

Introducing Your LA THIEVES

FaZe Clan enters Rocket League

LPL Spring Split 2021: Break the Silence

LEC: Reckless with my Heart

Introducing Team Liquid Valorant

SEGUE O FLUXO | Nobru and Cerol introduce the new LBFF Team

Cosplay of the Year

Winner: Peyton Cosplay

FusRoFran

Kinpatsu Cosplay

Willow Creative

Sneaky

Skydaddi

Glory Lamothe

LittleJem

Creative Team of the Year

Winner: Alex Productions

WePlay

G2 Esports

StreamSpell

Paper Crowns

GETREKT Labs

AOE Creative

100 Thieves

Team Liquid

Journalist of the Year

Winner: Kevin Hitt

Jacob Wolf

Richard Lewis

Adam Fitch

Ashley Kang

FionnOnFire

Liz Richardson

Wasif Ahmed

Pablo ‘Bloop’ Suárez

H.B. Duran

Game of the Year

Winner: VALORANT

League of Legends

Free Fire

CS:GO

Call of Duty

Rocket League

Rainbow Six Siege

Dota 2

PUBG Mobile

Overwatch

Publisher of the Year

Winner: Riot Games

Tencent

Garena

Ubisoft

Psyonix

EA

Activision Blizzard

Epic Games

Valve

Supporting Service of the Year

Winner: Discord

ESG LAW

Paper Crowns

Aftershock Media Group

Hitmarker

The Story Mob

ESEA

Creative Artists Agency

Character Select Agency

Prodigy Agency

Mobalytics

Hardware Provider of the Year

Winner: Corsair

Logitech G

Razer

Elgato

HyperX

NVIDIA

Intel

AMD

Alienware

Secretlab

SteelSeries

ASUS ROG

Coverage Platform of the Year

Winner: The Esports Observer

Dexerto

Esports Insider

Dot Esports

HLTV.org

Liquipedia

Esportmaníacos

Inven Global

SiegeGGCommercial Partner of the Year

Winner: Intel

Red Bull

BMW

State Farm

Logitech G

Mountain Dew

HyperX

Alienware

Verizon

FTX

Cash App

Broadcast / Production Team of the Year

Winner: Riot Games

ESL Gaming

Nerd Street Gamers

Psyonix

Esports Engine

Activision Blizzard

Beyond the Summit

BLAST Premier

Garena

FACEIT

Lifetime Achievement in Esports

Dave 'Walshy' Walsh

Justin Wong

Michal 'Carmac' Blicharz

Amber Dalton

Amy Brady

Stephanie 'MissHarvey' Harvey

Adam Apicella

Streamer of the Year

Winner: Ibai Llanos

David 'TheGrefg' Cánovas

Guy 'Dr Disrespect' Beahm

Jaryd 'Summit1g' Lazar

Victor 'Coringa' Camilo

Ludwig Ahgren

Jack 'CouRage' Dunlop

Rachell 'Valkyrae' Hofstetter

Félix 'xQc' Lengyel

Nicholas 'NICKMERCS' Kolcheff

Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek

Naman 'Mortal' Mathur

Personality of the Year

Winner: Bruno ‘Nobru’ Goes

Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag

Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic

Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo

Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez

Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez

John ‘JonnyBoi_I’ Macdonald

Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez

Gustavo ‘Baiano’ Gomes

Eefje ‘sjokz’ Depoortere

Parker ‘Interro’ Mackay

Play of the Year

Winner: Jake ‘Virtue’ Grannan

Runner-up: Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev

Third: Ariano ‘Kroonos’ Ferreira

Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo

Mehmet Yagiz ‘cNed’ Ipek

Santino ‘try’ Rigal

Casper ‘cadiaN’ Moller

Jason ‘Beaulo’ Doty

Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona

Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut

Mobile Game of the Year

Winner: Free Fire

Arena of Valor

PUBG Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile

Clash Royale

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Brawl Stars

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Content Creator of the Year

Winner: Ashley Kang

Musty

Maciej ‘MacieJay’ Dzikowski

Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare

Bananaslamjamma

SunlessKhan

Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez

UpUpDownDown

NadeKing

iFerg

Coconut Brah

Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields

Apparel of the Year

Winner: 100 Thieves

Spacestation Gaming

FaZe Clan

G2 Esports

Team Vitality

Fallen Wear

Cloud9

Ateyo

Fnatic

Team Liquid

Collegiate Ambassador of the Year

Winner: Dr. Chris ‘Doc’ Haskell

Ryan Johnson

Adam Antor

Ariane Lim

Chris Turner

Collegiate Program of the Year

Winner: Maryville University

Buckeye Gaming Collective — Ohio State University

University of Hawai’i

Northwestern University

Boise State University

Longhorn Gaming — University of Texas at Austin

Illini Esports — University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Minnesota State University

Grand Canyon University

Winthrop University

A big congratulations go out to all the winners, from the content creators to the hosts, casters, players, organizations and more. Thank you to The Esports Awards for hosting yet another incredible event, celebrating the best-of-the-best!