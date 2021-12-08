Esports
ACGL Cash Cups this week | 6 to 12 December 2021
There's a lot going on at the South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) this week, from 6 to 12 December 2021. The main attraction has to be the Fortnite Mythic Royale finale taking place this Saturday, where local gamers will fight for their share of the R10,000 prize pool. However, there's a whole lot of additional Cash Cups from ACGL to participate in as well!
ACGL Cash Cups this week
All nine Cash Cups from ACGL are free to enter. Times below are in SAST so local gamers don’t miss out. Check out all the important details below, as per ACGL's tournament page.
- Ergotherapy PUBG: Mobile Cash Cup - Solos battle royale tournament starting on Monday, 6 December at 19:00. 1st place gets R300, 2nd place gets R200.
- Ergotherapy Clash Royale Cash Cup - 1v1 tournament starting on Monday, 6 December at 19:00. 1st place gets R300, 2nd place gets R200.
- Ergotherapy COD: Mobile SND Cash Cup - 2v2 tournament starting on Thursday, 9 December at 19:00. 1st place gets R500.
- #R6CC X #AGCZA PS Credits cup – 5v5 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Saturday, 11 December at 14:00. 1st place gets R1,500 as well as 1,200 R6 Credits per player, 2nd place gets R500 + 600 R6 Credits.
- #R6CC X #AGCZA PC Credits cup – 5v5 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Saturday, 11 December at 14:00. 1st place gets R1,500 as well as 1,200 R6 Credits per player, 2nd place gets R500 + 600 R6 Credits.
- Tinkies FIFA 22 PS Cash Cup - 1v1 tournament starting on Sunday 12 December at 14:00. 1st place gets R300, 2nd place gets R200.
- #AGCZA Tekken 7 Cash Cup - 1v1 tournament starting on Sunday, 12 December at 14:00. 1st place gets R600, 2nd place gets R400.
- #AGCZA Rocket League Trios Cash Cup - 3v3 tournament starting on Sunday, 12 December at 14:00. 1st place gets R1,000, 2nd place gets R600 and 3rd place gets R400.
- #AGCZA Halo Infinite Cash Cup - 4v4 tournament starting on Sunday, 12 December at 14:00. 1st place gets R1,200 and 2nd place gets R800.
Every match you complete on the ACGL site will also provide you with some Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website. For November and December, these giveaways are arguably better than ever, as local gamers can win one of two awesome Ergotherapy Ergo-G custom gaming chairs!
