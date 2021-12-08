ACGL Cash Cups this week | 6 to 12 December 2021

There's a lot going on at the South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) this week, from 6 to 12 December 2021. The main attraction has to be the Fortnite Mythic Royale finale taking place this Saturday, where local gamers will fight for their share of the R10,000 prize pool. However, there's a whole lot of additional Cash Cups from ACGL to participate in as well!

ACGL Cash Cups this week

All nine Cash Cups from ACGL are free to enter. Times below are in SAST so local gamers don’t miss out. Check out all the important details below, as per ACGL's tournament page.

Every match you complete on the ACGL site will also provide you with some Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website. For November and December, these giveaways are arguably better than ever, as local gamers can win one of two awesome Ergotherapy Ergo-G custom gaming chairs!

You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.