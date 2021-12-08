Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 6 to 12 December 2021

There's always a lot going on at South African tournament organizer Mettlestate. This week is massive, to say the least, with the All Stars Underground League of Legends group stage starting on Monday and qualifiers for the Huawei Free Fire Showdown taking place. Even so, Mettlestate still has time for some Cash Cups as well.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

From 6 November to 12 December 2021, local gamers can participate in a variety of Cash Cups, each with R1,000 prize pools. There's a range of esports titles to enjoy, including the recently-released Halo Infinite.

You can find the important details (schedule, registration link and more) of the Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week below. All times are in SAST and information comes from Mettlestate's event page.

Super Smash Bros cup - 1v1 tournament open to Nintendo Switch gamers starting on Monday, 6 December at 19:30.

League of Legends cup - 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Tuesday, 7 December at 19:30.

Mortal Kombat cup - 1v1 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Wednesday, 8 December at 19:30.

Halo Infinite cup - 2v2 tournament open to PC and Xbox gamers starting on Thursday, 9 December at 19:30.

King series Free Fire cup - Duos battle royale tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Saturday, 11 December at 14:00.

Registration for any of these Cash Cups from Mettlestate is completely free. Prize pool distribution for all Cash Cups this week is:

1st place – R500

2nd place – R300

3rd place – R200

If you are a VIP member and happen to make it into the top three of these cups, your payout will be doubled. Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.