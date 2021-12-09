GamersLIVE

Rocket League Fan Challenge announced by TTGE

09 December 2021 - 16:21 By Clint O'Shea
TTGE Rocket League Fan Challenge is for teams of two, and is free to enter with a team limit of 256.
Image: Supplied

The Kaizer Chiefs Virtual Chief Challenge is currently underway on The Toyota Gaming Engine. Now it's time for Rocket League players, as a cash cup series has been announced by TTGE.

Rocket League Fan Challenge Details

TTGE Rocket League Fan Challenge is for teams of two, and is free to enter with a team limit of 256. It features a very healthy R20,000 cash prize pool which is split between the top three teams.

The best-of-three single elimination tournament starts on 13 December and continues until the final on 19 December. Registrations are currently open via the TTGE site.

Tournament Schedule

Assuming the full compliment of entries is hit, the tournament schedule for the Rocket League Fan Challenge is:

  • 13 Dec
    • 19h00: Round 1
    • 19h45: Round 2
    • 20h30: Round 3
  • 15 Dec
    • 19h00: Round 4
    • 19h45: Round 5
    • 20h30: Round 6
  • 19 Dec
    • 14h00: Semi-Finals
    • 15h30: 3rd/4th Playoff
    • 16h15: Final
Prize Pool Breakdown

The R20,000 cash prize pool will be split between the top three as follows:

  • 1st Place: R10,000
  • 2nd Place: R6,000
  • 3rd Place: R4,000

Follow The Toyota Gaming Engine on Twitter to keep updated on the latest announcements.

 

