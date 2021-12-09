Rocket League Fan Challenge announced by TTGE

The Kaizer Chiefs Virtual Chief Challenge is currently underway on The Toyota Gaming Engine. Now it's time for Rocket League players, as a cash cup series has been announced by TTGE.

Rocket League Fan Challenge Details

TTGE Rocket League Fan Challenge is for teams of two, and is free to enter with a team limit of 256. It features a very healthy R20,000 cash prize pool which is split between the top three teams.

The best-of-three single elimination tournament starts on 13 December and continues until the final on 19 December. Registrations are currently open via the TTGE site.

Tournament Schedule

Assuming the full compliment of entries is hit, the tournament schedule for the Rocket League Fan Challenge is:

13 Dec

19h00: Round 1 19h45: Round 2 20h30: Round 3

15 Dec 19h00: Round 4 19h45: Round 5 20h30: Round 6

19 Dec 14h00: Semi-Finals 15h30: 3rd/4th Playoff 16h15: Final



Prize Pool Breakdown

The R20,000 cash prize pool will be split between the top three as follows:

1st Place: R10,000

2nd Place: R6,000

3rd Place: R4,000

Follow The Toyota Gaming Engine on Twitter to keep updated on the latest announcements.