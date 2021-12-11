INTERVIEW: Gareth Woods wants you to 'Go Play Inside'

Part of what makes a game enjoyable is that it does get more difficult as we progress — but this isn’t what we want in life. We want the easy, gentle spring blossoming walk, all the time, but this is never how things are.

Having it easy or non progressive is not a life Woods stresses. Gamers have an innate appreciation for the way things need to be in the game — Woods asks how that can be applied to life and uses his long enjoyment of games to state they do actually teach you something .

Still with me? Obstacles provide purpose. And this is true for anybody — you don’t want to stay in high school forever. Graduating from matric may be an accomplishment for the first time but it would become increasingly meaningless to write those same exams into your 20s and 30s.

Life, and games, are supposed to get harder. More complicated, with longer paths to success, but the rewards are equally bigger to keep feeding that innate desire in us all to get better, bigger and ultimately die knowing we fought the good fight.

“We say we want a life with no disruption from point A to point B but we need problems to get bigger. Just like school — things need to get harder,” Woods says. In short, gamers have developed an appreciation of the mechanics of why struggle is part of the fun.