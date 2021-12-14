Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 13 to 19 December 2021

While things are winding down a bit in the local esports scene, South African tournament organizer Mettlestate continues to deliver a menu of Cash Cups for gamers to enter. Here's what you need to know about the five Cash Cups from Mettlestate taking place this week, from 13 to 19 December 2021.

This week's Mettlestate Cash Cups

With the All Stars Underground League of Legends and the Huawei Free Fire Showdown now complete, Mettlestate still has some nice Cash Cups for South Africans to enjoy. You can find the important details (schedule, registration link and more) of the Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week below. All times are in SAST and information comes from Mettlestate’s event page.

Clash Royale cup - 1v1 tournament open to mobile gamers starting on Monday, 13 December at 19:30.

Rocket League cup - 3v3 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Tuesday, 14 December at 19:30.

CS:GO cup - 2v2 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Wednesday, 15 December at 19:30.

Dota 2 cup - 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Thursday, 16 December at 19:30.

King series COD Vanguard cup - 2v2 tournament open to PC, PlayStation and Xbox gamers starting on Saturday, 18 December at 14:00.

Registration for any of these Cash Cups from Mettlestate is completely free. Prize pool distribution for all Cash Cups this week is:

1st place – R500

2nd place – R300

3rd place – R200

If you are a VIP member and happen to make it into the top three of these cups, your payout will be doubled. Don’t forget to keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.