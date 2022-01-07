Game Review | Metroid Dread: The Mother is Back

Typical of a Metroidvania; you start out with the basics and by exploring and pushing your luck you manage to pick up upgrades to get you through the game. Advancing forward is usually soft locked before you pick up a specific skill or upgrade needed to push on, with a ton of secret, little nooks hiding a few HP Up canisters or a bigger rocket belt to sling around your waist, and if you’re a gamer like me, you know you’re going all the way back to level 1 from level 67 to pick up that extra rocket pack now that you’ve finally unlocked the skill to get it.

The boss fights are sweaty, and I can honestly say I wasn’t able to clear a single one on my first try, but the most exhilarating parts are when you have to make your way through an E.M.M.I. zone…

…cracks knuckles, takes in a deep breath and rolls out shoulders.

E.M.M.I.s are these speedy, gym-nasty, robo-hounds that hunt you down like a drunk looking for that 2AM boerie roll and when you enter the area that they’re patrolling, you’d better be prepared to be boerie baby, because you’re more than likely about to be… dead meat. That breath of fresh air you get if you make it to the other side is a dream, heart rate still high and adrenaline still peaking it takes a second to remember that there are other things to get done besides surviving that E.M.M.I.s death needle.