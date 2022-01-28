Game Review | Lawn Mowing Simulator - weirdly intriguing
This article was brought to you by NAG
I’ll admit, I’m usually the first to make fun of these odd simulator games that have been popping up over the years. I’ve also been very curious as to who the audience for these games is. Then, late one night during a bout of 2:30 am no-sleepies-for-you, I stumbled upon Euro truck simulator videos and I got sucked into the real-time nature of these streamers’ vids. These gamers just cruise around a virtual world, delivering non-existent goods chatting to their viewers. Seemed like the mundane fun my mind is seeking out these days and for all intents and purposes, I was hooked on the idea. Just in case you are wondering, there are people out there who do all of this in the real world too.
A few months later I saw a developer preview of Lawn Mower Simulator on Steam and I must confess, I thought it was a joke. After checking that I was not actually seeing an old April fools joke, I kept watching, after all, it seemed quite relaxing to just sit back and cut the grass.
As the developers started talking about the detail that went into the mowers, and the level of detail into the art of mowing grass. As someone who’s no stranger to pushing around a cart-o-death to cut some grass, I found myself oddly intrigued. Perhaps it’s the fact that there’s no action in this game, well, unless you feel the need to cut into the flower beds or drift on the lawns, this game won’t raise your heart rate more than sitting on the couch. And that is kinda the purpose here.
I instantly realised why people were so obsessed with these games; It’s a relaxing pastime, away from the action shooters and grind of the games we play for hours on end.
Lawn Mowing Simulator is essentially a small business management game in which your main focus is following your customer’s requests and cutting their grass to spec. The best part is that you get to cruise around on the accurately modelled mowers which you get to purchase as you grow your little business. Doing a good job earns you more and messing about will cost you money by way of fines.
As you progress you unlock more gardens, employ more staff and buy bigger mowers. With the latest update, you also have a South African favourite, the weed eater, in your arsenal of tools to keep your customer’s gardens pristine.
If that’s not good enough, the game’s first DLC just dropped too, and hold onto your chairs, its Lawn Mower Simulator – Ancient Britain, allowing you to mow the grass of ancient lands in historical Britain on four heritage sites. What’s great about the update is that the size of the lawns are bigger and the views are far nicer.
Games like this are not everyone’s cup of tea but it offers a great gaming alternative if you are looking for a game that’s easy and mind-numbing, for those day’s you could not be bothered to take down your enemies in combat.
Lawn Mowing Simulator is available on Steam for and Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on both PC and Xbox Series X | S consoles.