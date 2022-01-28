Game Review | Lawn Mowing Simulator - weirdly intriguing

As the developers started talking about the detail that went into the mowers, and the level of detail into the art of mowing grass. As someone who’s no stranger to pushing around a cart-o-death to cut some grass, I found myself oddly intrigued. Perhaps it’s the fact that there’s no action in this game, well, unless you feel the need to cut into the flower beds or drift on the lawns, this game won’t raise your heart rate more than sitting on the couch. And that is kinda the purpose here.

I instantly realised why people were so obsessed with these games; It’s a relaxing pastime, away from the action shooters and grind of the games we play for hours on end.

Lawn Mowing Simulator is essentially a small business management game in which your main focus is following your customer’s requests and cutting their grass to spec. The best part is that you get to cruise around on the accurately modelled mowers which you get to purchase as you grow your little business. Doing a good job earns you more and messing about will cost you money by way of fines.

As you progress you unlock more gardens, employ more staff and buy bigger mowers. With the latest update, you also have a South African favourite, the weed eater, in your arsenal of tools to keep your customer’s gardens pristine.

If that’s not good enough, the game’s first DLC just dropped too, and hold onto your chairs, its Lawn Mower Simulator – Ancient Britain, allowing you to mow the grass of ancient lands in historical Britain on four heritage sites. What’s great about the update is that the size of the lawns are bigger and the views are far nicer.

Games like this are not everyone’s cup of tea but it offers a great gaming alternative if you are looking for a game that’s easy and mind-numbing, for those day’s you could not be bothered to take down your enemies in combat.

Lawn Mowing Simulator is available on Steam for and Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on both PC and Xbox Series X | S consoles.