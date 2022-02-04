Twelve Minutes – a good night for a murder

Once the apartment the door opens, things move fast. In the blink of the eye, your quiet night in with your wife turns into a horror movie. Before you can find out what the police officer wants, you and your wife get tied up and thrown onto the floor. No matter what you do next, the result is always the same. The police officer kills you, and just like that, you find yourself back at your apartment door with your wife greeting you and telling you she has a surprise.

Essentially, Twelve Minutes is everything I’m fascinated by, wrapped up as a classic point-and-click but with a time loop thrown in. The only way to progress through Twelve Minutes is by gaining information, either through conversation or using items. Then, when you start the next loop, use that information to move forward and hopefully break the cycle before you find yourself standing at the door once more.

Twelve Minutes will take you anywhere from four to seven hours to complete, depending on how you gather information and how skilled you are at figuring out what your next move should be. If you’re looking for a game that plays like an adult version of Cluedo, leaving you to figure out the who, what, where and why, then Twelve Minutes is a must-play.