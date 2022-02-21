Our favourite sailing games - don’t sink. Sail!

As is the case with 99 percent of survival games, Raft puts you in a post-apocalyptic world. In this case, something happened, and everything was flooded. Small islands pop up now and then, and you can discover abandoned settlements. But you’re on your own, other than a large shark that keeps following your raft and occasionally chews pieces off it. While fending off Bruce (my choice, not the game’s – the shark puppets from Jaws, named after Steven Spielberg’s lawyer), you collect resources that you float past or find while diving near islands, using these to expand your raft, build new gear and feed yourself.

Raft has an incredibly forgiving building and crafting system, and you can really go crazy. I’ve built several ships over my time in the game, ranging from a compact bachelor’s pad to a skyscraper to something the size of an ark. Eventually, you can outfit your meagre raft with sails and engines, and build a radio scanner that helps you track down story missions.

Best of all, you can play with others. Raft supports drop-in co-op for up to four players, allowing you and a few friends to create some truly excessive floating behemoths.

Raft scratches a specific gaming itch for me: casually sailing the seas. I’m not a fan of actually sailing on an ocean. I get seasick. But the digital alternatives can be terrific. Possibly the first game to nail this was Wind Waker, the sometimes-forgotten Legend of Zelda game that arrived with the Gamecube. Traversing an ocean world dotted with islands, Link used a little ship to get around. It was amazing – the rush you got when the wind caught your sails just right, the rise and fall of the waves, the squawks of visiting seagulls… magic!