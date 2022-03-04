Game Review | Eldest Souls – not for the faint of heart

The game itself is little more than a constant boss rush, with very little, if anything, to do outside of the ten boss fights. The areas, while pretty, are also tiny, taking less than a minute to run through at their longest. There are also no other enemies to fight and very little to explore, but if you think that will make the game a quick experience, man, are you mistaken. Killing the ten bosses took me roughly 17 hours of playtime and probably close on 17 million deaths. Eldest Souls is nothing if not brutal.

The story tells of a world where man and gods walked side-by-side until mortals found themselves little more than slaves thanks to a god named Eksyll. After a while, the mortals revolted and caged all of the gods in a Citadel, freeing themselves once more. Before long, Eksyll appeared and brought about a war and the near-extinction of all mortal beings, alongside his fellow gods. It is up to you and your oversized sword to kill all the remaining gods and bring about peace for all mortals once more.

While the game doesn’t include much in the way of content outside of the boss fights, it does have a skill tree allowing you to customise your combat style, and it even allows you to remap your points at any time, meaning you can change up how you’d prefer to play on the fly. You’ll be using a combination of dashes, basic attacks, charged attacks and your super powerful “Bloodburst” attack to stay alive and even restore health to yourself while in combat—all in all, making for a very aggressive game of tag.



