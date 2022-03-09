Dying Light 2: Stay Human- it’s not terrible but its also not, not terrible

The second thing that needs addressing is the game’s claim of 500 hours of content. I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t hate my time in Dying Light 2: Stay Human, but I can not possibly imagine anyone, regardless of playstyle, spending more than 100 hours in the game. As is, if not for playing the game to review, I would gladly have skipped every single line of dialogue and every cutscene. These only make the experience longer and take away from the one area where Dying Light 2: Stay Human does shine: The exploration (which is also not without fault, though).

Bad before good: Dying Light 2: Stay Human has a massive problem with reused assets. Now I’m not even going to talk about how most zombies look the same and wear the same clothes, and I’m not going to mention how all of the loot you pick up is identical. However, I will talk about how often I would run into a building, explore it, run into the next building, and have to do a double-take. Everything, I mean everything, would be an exact clone of the building before it. The structure, the furnishings and even the same loot to be found in the same places.

However, I would be remiss not to also talk about the good that lies within Dying Light 2: Stay Human because there is good. The game now has stats attached to all of your clothes, giving you plenty of variety when building your character up. The skill trees have also been reworked, and every skill you unlock genuinely feels like an upgrade. While at the start of the game, I very much felt myself yearning back to my time as Kyle Crane; by the end of the game, I felt like a god. With my trusted grappling hook equipped and the new edition of a glider, I could traverse the city in ways Kyle could only dream of. And when I had finally unlocked all of the parkour moves, it was a dream.

Most of the fun to be had within Dying Light 2: Stay Human was when I used the world around me as a playground. Walking through the sky on a tightrope, the wind threatening to drop me to my death. Gliding over the city or even sprinting through buildings and using zombies to vault over, that’s when I found the fun. The combat this time around is also far more melee-focused, and while I missed just sitting on top of my perch killing zombies with my bow before quickly darting down, grabbing my arrows and repeating, there is something to be said for the overwhelming feeling of constantly being in the middle of crowds of zombies. Especially considering how fast your weapons degrade as you use them, unlike in the previous game, they can not be repaired. It’s a very raw and adrenaline-fueled style of combat that keeps your heart pounding even countless hours in.

When all is said and done, can I picture myself going back into the world of Dying Light 2: Stay Human once cross-play or even cross-generation play has been added? Maybe, but the more probable outcome is that I’ll convince my friends to reinstall the original Dying Light game. We will dive into its world once more, talking about all the things Dying Light 2: Stay Human could have been.