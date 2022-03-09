Game Review | Horizon Forbidden West – a truly next-generation experience

​_

I play many games and most as they come out. While there has been no shortage of mechanically impressive and visually stunning titles, especially over the last year, Horizon Forbidden West takes it to a new level. If you’ve been on the internet since the game launched, I’m guessing you’ve already seen enough screenshots to know precisely what I’m talking about, but honestly, screenshots just don’t do this game justice.

There is a natural rhythm and flow to Horizon Forbidden West that still images don’t capture. It’s in the way Aloys hair moves, the way the wind interacts with the foliage around you and the way you can see even the slightest emotional ticks on characters’ faces that make this a genuinely next-generation experience. In a game where the entire story is about finding humanity in a world mostly void of it, the characters in Horizon Forbidden West are some of the most human around. For the first time in a long time, I felt like I was playing a game with a heartbeat and where the characters were truly alive. Watching their faces as they talk to each other is one of the most impressive feats in games available today, this helps the story feel impactful and helps the game resonate with the player.

One of the core parts of the Horizon games, especially Horizon Forbidden West, is combat. Outside of story-building and conversations, most of your time as Aloy will be spent either exploring or fighting. Thankfully, it’s in combat that the game truly comes alive and shows what it’s capable of. The sheer difference between the terrifying beauty of the hulking robotic beasts and Aloy, a tiny mortal human, makes every fight feel epic Because of the inherent power unbalance, each fight will require learning attack patterns, finding weak spots, managing various status effects and exploiting weaknesses. Another interesting aspect taken straight from the first game is the ability to override the robots and have them fight alongside you. While turning the robots to your side isn’t indefinite, it doesn’t have to be. The fleeting moments where you get to stand by and watch two monstrously gorgeous robots engaged in a fight of epic proportions is one of the most visually impressive parts of the game.