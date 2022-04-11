Game Review | Wytchwood – Double, double toil and trouble





Wytchwood is a charming and addictive game all about crafting. You play as the old witch of the woods. It’s up to you to explore and collect magical ingredients so that you can brew various potions and enhancements to help and hinder the characters and creatures who live in your woods. When a billy goat ends up breaking into your hut and calls upon you to honour a long-forgotten contract, your tale starts.

The game starts, and all you have on you is your Grimoire, a book that contains a list of all of your very special witches recipes and keeps track of all the ingredients needed to make said recipes. You will then spend the game exploring and collecting all the ingredients you need. On the quest for ingredients, you’ll find yourself making use of your “Witch Sense”, which will allow you to get a full breakdown of any items properties or purpose. This comes in especially handy while solving puzzles and recovering some of your lost memories along the way.

Wytchwood does a great job of never making you feel overwhelmed at any point, and the soothing soundtrack helps add to the general peacefulness the game exudes.