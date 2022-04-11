×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
GamersLIVE

Game Review | Wytchwood – Double, double toil and trouble

11 April 2022 - 15:06 By Arielle Pieterse
Wytchwood does a great job of never making you feel overwhelmed at any point, and the soothing soundtrack helps add to the general peacefulness the game exudes.
Wytchwood does a great job of never making you feel overwhelmed at any point, and the soothing soundtrack helps add to the general peacefulness the game exudes.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by NAG

If I had to choose one emotion that I most commonly experience when playing video games, it would be frustration without a second thought. I spend a LOT of time playing games like League of Legends and Elder Scrolls Online. You can only handle your healer dying out of spite so many times before you start contemplating murder and before your blood pressure starts to become a genuine issue.

Because of this, I like to break up the frustration every now and then by losing a few days of my life playing a single-player game that does nothing other than capture my attention and relax me, which is also why I own Stardew Valley on every platform it’s available. Over the last while, I’ve sunk many an hour into games like Moonlighter and even Don’t Starve. Still, neither of those fulfilled the one thing I was desperately in the mood for, crafting. Enter into the scene, Wytchwood.

Enter the world of Wytchwood, available now in the Xbox Store! Journey across the strange countryside to gather ingredients, craft your spells, and enact your wicked judgement upon the creatures therein. Those souls you owe won't collect themselves…

Wytchwood is a charming and addictive game all about crafting. You play as the old witch of the woods. It’s up to you to explore and collect magical ingredients so that you can brew various potions and enhancements to help and hinder the characters and creatures who live in your woods. When a billy goat ends up breaking into your hut and calls upon you to honour a long-forgotten contract, your tale starts.

The game starts, and all you have on you is your Grimoire, a book that contains a list of all of your very special witches recipes and keeps track of all the ingredients needed to make said recipes. You will then spend the game exploring and collecting all the ingredients you need. On the quest for ingredients, you’ll find yourself making use of your “Witch Sense”, which will allow you to get a full breakdown of any items properties or purpose. This comes in especially handy while solving puzzles and recovering some of your lost memories along the way.

Wytchwood does a great job of never making you feel overwhelmed at any point, and the soothing soundtrack helps add to the general peacefulness the game exudes.

BOTTOM LINE

Wytchwood is a crafting game with very little to distract from that. It always feels like it's been specifically created for fans of the genre. Everything from the colour scheme to the art style and the soundtrack compliment the peaceful nature of gathering and crafting and makes for an addictive yet calming experience from beginning to end.

PROS
Polished crafting mechanic
The environments and soundtrack give the game a really relaxed feel
Wonderfully unique looking game

CONS
Forgettable story
Farming specific ingredients can feel very grindy and time-consuming

Score: 75

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Not a game review | Core Keeper - the next Valheim?

Core Keeper compares well to Valheim, Terraria, and even Minecraft and Stardew Valley. It hits all the right notes so far.
News
1 week ago

INTERVIEW: Gareth Woods wants you to 'Go Play Inside'

No one is seriously going to say that your kids should play video games inside instead of being out in the SA sunshine. Almost no one. Gareth Woods ...
News
3 months ago

LISTEN | Skrmiish, the SA app looking to democratise the world of esports

The Skrmiish app gives anyone, anywhere the ability to make money on the blockchain playing the games they love and, in the process, democratises the ...
News
3 months ago

Game Review | Road 96 – a constantly evolving road trip

Road 96 is a choice-based procedurally generated game set in the 90s. Yet, there is something very familiar, relevant and strikingly “trump-like” ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt Consumer Live
  2. Principal who doubled matric pass rate fired for punching teacher South Africa
  3. IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match South Africa
  4. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  5. WATCH | The man killed in Diepsloot was a father of four. His name is Elvis ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...