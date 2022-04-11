Unreal Engine 5 is now available… for free and includes a sample game

This article was brought to you by NAG

In case you missed it, Epic Games’ State of Unreal just wrapped and the biggest news that dropped was the announcement of Unreal Engine 5. Up to now, we’ve only seen early access versions of the engine with demos like The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience, Land of Nanite, and Valley of the Ancient but UE5 is finally available to all.

In the keynote presentation, Tim Sweeny, CEO at Epic Games announced the public availability of Unreal Engine 5.

You can watch the presentation below, read the official release here, or download Unreal Engine 5 to start tinkering yourself, it’s free. According to the download page, Unreal Engine is free to use for creating linear content like films, and for custom and internal projects. It’s also free in many cases for game development but a 5% royalty only kicks in if and when a title earns over $1 million USD.

Sound pretty reasonable considering what you’ll be able to do with this engine.