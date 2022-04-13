×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
GamersLIVE

Game Review | The Waylanders – I’m not even angry, just disappointed

13 April 2022 - 14:23 By Arielle Pieterse
The Waylanders is an ambitious title that started over on Kickstarter. It’s a real-time-with-pause RPG that promises an epic story, engaging quests, and so many companions you’ll never be alone.
The Waylanders is an ambitious title that started over on Kickstarter. It’s a real-time-with-pause RPG that promises an epic story, engaging quests, and so many companions you’ll never be alone.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by NAG

Disappointment is opening the freezer, expecting ice cream, opening the tub, and it being empty. True disappointment is going to the freezer, not expecting ice cream, finding some, and it tasting so bad you wish you hadn’t. The Waylanders is that ice cream.

The Waylanders is an ambitious title that started over on Kickstarter. It’s a real-time-with-pause RPG that promises an epic story, engaging quests, and so many companions you’ll never be alone. However, a game needs more than just an ambitious idea to succeed.

The game is set on an alternate version of Earth, where all the gods are real and live in Ireland. Your player jumps on the first boat they can to go and be the first-ever human to meet the gods, and then… who knows? Next thing you know, your character is fighting strange evil creatures, and that’s that.

New gameplay of the upcoming classically-inspired RPG 'The Waylanders' running in 4K on PC.

The lack of care shown to the story is the single on consistent element throughout the game. The characters were shown a lack of care, and their dialogue is so terribly awful, only accentuated by the bad voice acting. The choices you can make were shown a lack of care and don’t matter one bit and the gameplay was clearly shown no care at all.

I am by no means a gaming snob. There are many things other people will moan about that if I’m being frank, I ignore. My threshold is so high when it comes to bugs that I played Cyberpunk 2077 day one, ON CONSOLE and didn’t even moan… that much…

However, everything and everyone has their limits and man, oh man, did The Waylanders push and shove at mine. If I tell you that a game is unplayably bad, I mean it, and The Waylanders is unplayably bad.

But for the sake of fairness, let’s dig deep into our imaginations and pretend that none of the technical problems were there. Say the game ran smoothly, did was it was supposed to, and in general just worked. Would I recommend it now? No. While The Waylands can technically be fixed up with a lot of hard work and many more hours, the game that’s left would still be a very generic and boring real-time-with-pause RPG that can’t stand up to other, superior, games in the genre.

The Waylands can technically be fixed up with a lot of hard work and many more hours, the game that’s left would still be a very generic and boring.
The Waylands can technically be fixed up with a lot of hard work and many more hours, the game that’s left would still be a very generic and boring.
Image: Supplied
BOTTOM LINE
Even though I didn't go into The Waylanders with any expectations and I just let the game do its thing, I can tell you I was still very much disappointed, and any time the game did do "it's thing" it was a horrible, broken, buggy mess and I wished it would just stop.

PROS
Visually, I've seen worse things
It's so bad that it makes any game you play after it seem really good.

CONS
It's one of the most buggy, broken and glitchy games I've played. And yes, that includes Cyberpunk 2077

Score: 23

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

LISTEN | Skrmiish, the SA app looking to democratise the world of esports

The Skrmiish app gives anyone, anywhere the ability to make money on the blockchain playing the games they love and, in the process, democratises the ...
News
3 months ago

INTERVIEW: Gareth Woods wants you to 'Go Play Inside'

No one is seriously going to say that your kids should play video games inside instead of being out in the SA sunshine. Almost no one. Gareth Woods ...
News
4 months ago

Unreal Engine 5 is now available… for free and includes a sample game

UE5 will enable you to realize next-generation real-time 3D content and experiences with greater freedom, fidelity, and flexibility than ever before.
News
2 days ago

Game Review | Time Loader – not just physics, emotions too

Time Loader gave me a lot more than I expected. It’s got a bunch of fun puzzles to get through and is just the right length to be satisfying.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa
  2. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all ... South Africa
  5. Sunday is coldest day in Gauteng so far this year South Africa

Latest Videos

Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground
'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...