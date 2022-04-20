Game Review | 35MM – A bleak picture of bleakness

The reason? While in the hospital, there is the sound of somebody hacking in the distance. And not just any hack, but a gross, slimy, bone-chilling hack that repeated itself for the entire time. The same sound clip of someone giving me Covid through my headphones playing over and over and over and over again. It was an assault on my ears, the game’s sound design and one of the most annoying things I’ve experienced in a game in recent memory.

35MM is best described as a walking sim. However, whereas most walking sim games have a story constantly leading you forward and keeping you busy, there were so many times with 35MM that I felt like there was nothing to do but walk and nothing to see. It’s a walking sim devoid of all life, and while you would thank that might work to accentuate the bleakness and levels of isolation of the surrounding post-pandemic world, all it did was make me reach for my phone and, on more than one occasion, start watching a YouTube video instead.

My other significant hang-up with the game is how utterly bad it not only looks but feels. While I’m no stranger to clunky games, 35MM still managed to stand out. AAA studios have undoubtedly set a somewhat high bar with their next-gen graphics and smooth movement, in no small part thanks to the sheer number of people working on their games, but I don’t think that’s an excuse. I’ve played many indie games that look and feel as great as their AAA counterparts; 35MM isn’t one of them. From the first 5 minutes of gameplay, I was already positive that this game was actually created for the PlayStation 3 and then haphazardly ported to newer consoles.

Where 35MM does succeed is in the perpetual bleakness of the world created, and the story told. This isn’t a unicorns and rainbows story; instead, it’s raw, rough and mostly unfulfilling, just like my real-life situation of playing this game.