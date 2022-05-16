THE NAG SHOW EP 1: The Rough Pilot

Well, well, well, what do we have here? The NAG Show is finally out and in the first episode, we chat to gamers, streamers, and overclockers about the hottest hardware and must-have games to play.

In this episode, we chat to Neo from The Overclocker about the new 12th Gen Intel CPUs and DDR5 RAM. We also tested some of the latest MSI hardware. Then we explore the rumoured Switch 2 and newly launched Steam Deck with Tim from The Nintendo Gamer.

We also catch up with Marco from Glitched about the insane craze that is Elden Ring and chat to Kelli (a.k.a FluffyPanda) about her love for Sea of Thieves and what makes the game so great.

Check out the show on YouTube and please don’t forget to subscribe to our new YouTube channel.