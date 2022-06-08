Game Review | LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Chewie, we’re home

Some of the most fun to be had within the game is exploring the areas and discovering their secrets. From mini-games to puzzles to side quests and special collectables, it’s here that the game comes into its own and shines. One of the new additions to the game is the new and improved camera angle which puts you closer to the characters and allows for a feeling of being right in the middle of the action. It also adds to the visual spectacle of the game as you can now notice how your characters become dirty and dusty while playing through the world.

Anytime you play a character with a blaster, there is also a new over-the-shoulder camera allowing you to aim at the enemy’s different body parts. This change in the camera makes the game feel highly cinematic and gorgeous; however, when the camera decides it’s no longer on your side, it’s so frustratingly bad that you suddenly understand the deep anger that created Darth Vader.

Where the scale is genuinely shown is in the number of playable characters. With over 300 characters to unlock, there is no shortage of options within the game. Characters each have unique abilities, depending on their faction and during my playthrough, I constantly switched between characters to utilise their special skills while exploring. Each of the factions also has its own upgrade paths to be unlocked, allowing you to choose your favourite factions and then upgrade them to be just as cool as possible.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is not just one of the best ways to play through the story Star Wars created but also one of the best LEGO games around.