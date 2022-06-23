TNG: What surprise Nintendo announcement would you be most excited for?

I mean even if (like me) you’re not the biggest JRPG fan and this particular game does nothing for you, it’s good to remember that many, many people are very excited! And for those fans, getting a special in-depth look at one of their most-anticipated titles was awesome.

Well, that got me thinking and with a goal of keeping things positive (and avoiding a similar negative flurry that surrounded the Direct announcement) instead of commenting on why the XC3 announcement was so disappointing for some of us – I thought this week we could chat about what your personal Nintendo dream announcement would be. As a huge Mario fan, I’m really excited to find out what the Mario team has been working on since Odyssey… and so what I’d be most excited for is to find out where Mario and the gang will be travelling next! I also love it when Nintendo tries something really unexpected (think LABO and Ring Fit Adventure) so I’d be super keen to hear about some crazy plan for new software.