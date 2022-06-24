After four long years, Diablo Immortal is finally here

This article was brought to you by NAG

Back in 2018, just a couple of years before the world would fall into absolute chaos, Blizzard unveiled their first major free-to-play mobile game, Diablo Immortal – and man, oh man, did the world collectively hate it. Looking back at the online reactions now, it’s clear that fans of the franchise didn’t hate the reveal because of the game itself but rather because of Blizzard’s move to mobile. Because after Blizzard came forward, assuring fans that they wouldn’t be abandoning any of their traditional games, the uproar quickly died down, and an excited buzz surrounding the game started to pick up.

Ever since the world decided to give Diablo Immortal a chance and the game entered the beta stage, the general rhetoric surrounding the game became primarily positive, and when Blizzard announced the game would also be coming to PC and would support cross-play between mobile and PC, almost everyone who had previously harboured concerns was sold.