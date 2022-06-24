THE NAG SHOW EP 2: Cloud gaming, rAge 2022, Saints Row Reboot, Intel Core i9-12900k

In this episode, we chat to Michael James about rAge 2022, and we get an exclusive hands-on preview of cloud gaming on a smartphone (Woooot!?).

We also attended the Saints Row Reboot event and got some awesome gameplay footage of the upcoming game to show you. We also take a closer look at the incredible new 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900k CPU and put it through its paces with the Asus built computer of your dreams. For more info on any of the hardware or games, please check out www.nag.co.za.

