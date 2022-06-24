×

GamersLIVE

THE NAG SHOW EP 2: Cloud gaming, rAge 2022, Saints Row Reboot, Intel Core i9-12900k

24 June 2022 - 15:29 By NAGBot 3000
Check out the second episode of the NAG show
Image: Supplied

In this episode, we chat to Michael James about rAge 2022, and we get an exclusive hands-on preview of cloud gaming on a smartphone (Woooot!?).

We also attended the Saints Row Reboot event and got some awesome gameplay footage of the upcoming game to show you. We also take a closer look at the incredible new 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900k CPU and put it through its paces with the Asus built computer of your dreams. For more info on any of the hardware or games, please check out www.nag.co.za.

Check out the show on YouTube and please don’t forget to subscribe to our new YouTube channel.

