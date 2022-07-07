Game Review | Kena: Bridge Of Spirits – a game to warm even the coldest of hearts

And yet. It’s not. Take all the familiarity and mix it with the character-driven storytelling, a world that seems to come alive at your very presence and overall journey, and what you have is a game that feels entirely unlike anything else I’ve ever played; in all the best ways.

At a base level, the flow of Kena is pretty simple. Explore the environment and battle the corrupted spirits you find along the way. However, thanks to the inclusion of one of my all-time favourite parts of Kena, The Rot, there is so much more to the game. The Rot are the single cutest and most amazing little things I’ve ever seen, and I want one. But in the game, the Rot will follow Kena around and aid her through her journey. For example, during combat, the Rot can be used to either distract enemies or even help her in attacking.

The Rot added just a single extra layer of complexity and polish to Kena that I think the game would have crumbled without. Being able to utilize the Rot during combat effectively adds a level of skill beyond my using technique of hit hit hit, run run run. When you start in combat, the Rot are usually pretty scared. But as you damage and kill enemies, their confidence and courage increase, and you’ll be able to either send them into battle or use their power to empower your own.

The Rot are also vitally important for their interactions with the environment, as they are the only way to neutralize enemy spawns so battles can be won and the only way Kena can heal. The simple addition of these little balls of cuteness means you’re constantly paying attention to your environment, even during combat, preventing you from ever losing sight of the magnificent world around you.

Something else I enjoyed during my time in the game was the collectables. Kena has plenty. Kena had me constantly looking for hidden paths, lest I miss a hidden gem. From finding Rot hidden in the world to grabbing little tiny hats, you can then use to customize them, I was constantly searching and connecting with the world.