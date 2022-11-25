GamersLIVE

Would you survive in ‘Call of Duty’? Here’s how to test your skills this weekend

25 November 2022 - 08:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Burger King and 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's' Going Dark event is being held in Cape Town.
Burger King and 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's' Going Dark event is being held in Cape Town.
Image: Kyle Zeeman

Burger King and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have teamed up to give South African gamers an opportunity to experience the world of Call of Duty and win epic prizes.

The fast food outlet has been offering Call of Duty meals for several weeks, which gives customers a free BK Operator Skin and one hour of Double XP (2XP) for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and has been running gaming stations with the chance to win prizes such as gaming headsets, gaming monitors, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II game, Burger Town T-shirts and meal vouchers.

Burger King will take it a step further this weekend when it hosts Going Dark events at its N1 City store in Cape Town to give local fans a chance to play out moments from their favourite game.

The store will be transformed into a battleground on Friday and Saturday from 7.30pm to midnight, with several challenges to compete in.

Burger King is hosting a 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' Going Dark event at a Cape Town outlet.
Burger King is hosting a 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' Going Dark event at a Cape Town outlet.
Image: Kyle Zeeman
Dress in your best camo outfit for the event in Cape Town.
Dress in your best camo outfit for the event in Cape Town.
Image: Kyle Zeeman

Anyone who orders a Call of Duty Whopper King Box meal at the store until Saturday can use their till slip to participate in the event.

The event is not open to people under 18 years of age and ID verification will be required.

We had a chance to test our skills in each of the challenges.

Here's how we did.

See if you can beat our scores:

The 'Ghost Tunnel'

Burger King is Going Dark with its 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' event in Cape Town this weekend.
Burger King is Going Dark with its 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' event in Cape Town this weekend.
Image: Kyle Zeeman

Challengers will have to navigate a dark tunnel while wearing military grade night vision goggles in a timed challenge to light targets using a laser.

Those who succeed unlock a code to the mission case and win spot prizes.

OUR SCORE: 5/6

GRENADE THROW

Test your 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' skills in Cape Town and stand a chance to win prizes.
Test your 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' skills in Cape Town and stand a chance to win prizes.
Image: Kyle Zeeman

Do you have the accuracy needed to hit the targets with a beanbag grenade?

OUR SCORE: 1/4

OBSTACLE COURSE

Gamers over the age of 18 can test their skills.
Gamers over the age of 18 can test their skills.
Image: Kyle Zeeman

The world of Call of Duty is filled with obstacles and booby traps. See how quickly you can navigate the course.

OUR SCORE: 5 seconds

TIME TRIAL GAMING ZONE

Anyone who orders a 'Call of Duty' Whopper King Box meal at the store until Saturday can use their till slip to participate in the event.
Anyone who orders a 'Call of Duty' Whopper King Box meal at the store until Saturday can use their till slip to participate in the event.
Image: Kyle Zeeman

Think you are the best player around? Prove it in 5 or 10 minute games against other challengers in the gaming zone.

OUR SCORE: 30 kills

Are you ready, recruits?

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal happening Wednesday

The official worldwide reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, should include a more extended trailer and hopefully even showcase some in-game ...
News
5 months ago

THE NAG SHOW EP 3 | Diablo Immortal is a joke, Rob Forbes is an Apex Legend and ChaniZA is the AI overlord

In this episode, we chat with DJ Rob Forbes who has a big love for Apex legends. We also chat to ChaniZA about The Sims and the antics she gets up to ...
News
4 months ago

SA's top female League of Legends and CS: GO players to battle it out this weekend

SA's top female gamers will go head-to-head this weekend for a chance to represent Team SA at the Girl Gamer Esports Festival World Finals later this ...
News
5 months ago

TNG: What surprise Nintendo announcement would you be most excited for?

There has been speculation for several weeks that Nintendo would hold a Direct in the latter half of June.
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  2. Durban man 'paid hijackers R20k to spare his life' South Africa
  3. Operation Dudula asks to join ZEP case South Africa
  4. Inside Gayton McKenzie's R4.5bn logistics hub in the Karoo South Africa
  5. WATCH | Public sector workers throw cans at Thulas Nxesi, demanding 10% increase South Africa

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference