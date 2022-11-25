Burger King and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have teamed up to give South African gamers an opportunity to experience the world of Call of Duty and win epic prizes.
The fast food outlet has been offering Call of Duty meals for several weeks, which gives customers a free BK Operator Skin and one hour of Double XP (2XP) for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and has been running gaming stations with the chance to win prizes such as gaming headsets, gaming monitors, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II game, Burger Town T-shirts and meal vouchers.
Burger King will take it a step further this weekend when it hosts Going Dark events at its N1 City store in Cape Town to give local fans a chance to play out moments from their favourite game.
The store will be transformed into a battleground on Friday and Saturday from 7.30pm to midnight, with several challenges to compete in.
Would you survive in ‘Call of Duty’? Here’s how to test your skills this weekend
Image: Kyle Zeeman
Image: Kyle Zeeman
Image: Kyle Zeeman
Anyone who orders a Call of Duty Whopper King Box meal at the store until Saturday can use their till slip to participate in the event.
The event is not open to people under 18 years of age and ID verification will be required.
We had a chance to test our skills in each of the challenges.
Here's how we did.
See if you can beat our scores:
The 'Ghost Tunnel'
Image: Kyle Zeeman
Challengers will have to navigate a dark tunnel while wearing military grade night vision goggles in a timed challenge to light targets using a laser.
Those who succeed unlock a code to the mission case and win spot prizes.
OUR SCORE: 5/6
GRENADE THROW
Image: Kyle Zeeman
Do you have the accuracy needed to hit the targets with a beanbag grenade?
OUR SCORE: 1/4
OBSTACLE COURSE
Image: Kyle Zeeman
The world of Call of Duty is filled with obstacles and booby traps. See how quickly you can navigate the course.
OUR SCORE: 5 seconds
TIME TRIAL GAMING ZONE
Image: Kyle Zeeman
Think you are the best player around? Prove it in 5 or 10 minute games against other challengers in the gaming zone.
OUR SCORE: 30 kills
Are you ready, recruits?
