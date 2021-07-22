PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight

Business Day Spotlight is a weekly podcast hosted by Business Day's leading journalists.

Published every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Business Day Spotlight is your weekly fix of business analysis. In this podcast series the Business Day team and their host of guests discuss and dissect South Africa’s latest business news.

For a deeper understanding of South Africa's economic operating environment and the real impact it will have on you, your finances and your business give Business Day Spotlight a listen.



Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm