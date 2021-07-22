News

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight

Business Day Editor Lukanyo Mnyanda brings you Business Day Spotlight – a MultimediaLIVE podcast about the real state of South Africa's economy

22 July 2021 - 08:07 By Mudiwa Gavaza

Business Day Spotlight is a weekly podcast hosted by Business Day's leading journalists.

Published every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Business Day Spotlight is your weekly fix of business analysis. In this podcast series the Business Day team and their host of guests discuss and dissect South Africa’s latest business news.

For a deeper understanding of South Africa's economic operating environment and the real impact it will have on you, your finances and your business give Business Day Spotlight a listen. 

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Most read

  1. 'They think they are safe': Doc issues chilling warning as people taking ... South Africa
  2. Mzansi reacts to former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu handing himself over ... South Africa
  3. 'Very cold' weather coming to Gauteng as cold front moves in from Cape South Africa
  4. ‘Leaving a war zone’: refugees from KZN tell of the horrors they escaped News
  5. Looting has ended, the coffin has been found but hunt goes on for blue couch South Africa

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’