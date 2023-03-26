Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

26 March 2023 - 05:00

The latest copy of the Sunday Times is available as a digital copy.
Image: Sunday Times
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers, 

One may be forgiven for expecting that after a holiday weekend and at the start of the government school break, the news agenda would lose some intensity. But that’s not how this week turned out. Today, the Sunday Times is full of breaking news you cannot afford to ignore.

On our front page, we bring you the astonishing tale of how Thabo Bester, the Facebook rapist who escaped jail by faking his death, has been living the high life in a mansion in Hyde Park until he and his girlfriend fled on Monday — but not without helping themselves to the chandeliers. We also find another Thabo Bester in a township outside Heidelberg, who says he has been visited repeatedly by police trying to find the fugitive. 

Also on our front page, we tell you how much money taxpayers have been spending on providing our ministers and deputy ministers with generators and inverters so they don’t have to deal with load-shedding like the rest of us. Included in that story is how much we have been spending on their water and lights bills since 2019.

Another story that has dominated headlines this week is the drive-by assassination of liquidator Cloete Murray and his son Thomas last weekend. We bring you a fresh break on that story, and how the investigation has been widened to include players in the liquidation industry.

We report, too, on a complaint that staff from the Financial & Fiscal Commission sent to the Speaker of parliament about their bosses, alleging sexual harassment and other grievances at the institution responsible for advising the government on how to spend state money. 

On the sporting front, we have the story behind Bafana coach Hugo Broos’s early departure from the match against Liberia on Friday. 

But it is not all grim stuff in the Sunday Times today.

We bring you a story about property prices rocketing in Cape Town thanks to foreign buyers, and a long read on South Africa’s women rowers who are setting themselves up for Olympic success.

Wishing you a pleasant day of fascinating reading.

Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions

‘Facebook rapist’ pulls off second audacious escape, this time from posh Joburg  mansion where he'd been hiding in plain sight.
News
8 hours ago

Millions paid to buy generators and inverters for ministers

As South Africans suffer under load-shedding, ministers and their deputies have been shielded from blackouts by the government spending more than ...
News
8 hours ago

Prasa investigating suspicious R30m payments into two bogus accounts

Embattled rail utility Prasa is investigating two suspicious payments totalling R30m that were diverted to fraudulent accounts and says it has ...
News
8 hours ago

New minister Maropene Ramokgopa 'surprised' by appointment

Maropene Ramokgopa was as surprised as everybody else when she became minister of planning, monitoring and evaluation (DPME).
News
8 hours ago

The ‘real’ Thabo Bester fights to reclaim his identity from rapist

For years, Thabo Bester’s life has been a living hell as he has fought to prove that the Facebook rapist, who bears his name, has stolen his identity ...
News
8 hours ago

For foreigners, all roads lead to luxury Cape Town properties

A weak rand is opening doors for foreign buyers at the top end, while semigrants are pushing up prices across the Western Cape.
News
8 hours ago

Probe into Cloete Murray hit widened

Discussion of infighting and cut-throat competition has raised new questions, says forensic investigator.
News
8 hours ago

No justice for Richmond family that lost five members to murderers

State witness fatally stabbed before he could testify.
News
8 hours ago

Joburg pastor fails to rise from the dead after 579 days on ice

Court orders burial despite family's expectations of a miracle resurrection.
News
8 hours ago
