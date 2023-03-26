Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,

One may be forgiven for expecting that after a holiday weekend and at the start of the government school break, the news agenda would lose some intensity. But that’s not how this week turned out. Today, the Sunday Times is full of breaking news you cannot afford to ignore.

On our front page, we bring you the astonishing tale of how Thabo Bester, the Facebook rapist who escaped jail by faking his death, has been living the high life in a mansion in Hyde Park until he and his girlfriend fled on Monday — but not without helping themselves to the chandeliers. We also find another Thabo Bester in a township outside Heidelberg, who says he has been visited repeatedly by police trying to find the fugitive.

Also on our front page, we tell you how much money taxpayers have been spending on providing our ministers and deputy ministers with generators and inverters so they don’t have to deal with load-shedding like the rest of us. Included in that story is how much we have been spending on their water and lights bills since 2019.

Another story that has dominated headlines this week is the drive-by assassination of liquidator Cloete Murray and his son Thomas last weekend. We bring you a fresh break on that story, and how the investigation has been widened to include players in the liquidation industry.

We report, too, on a complaint that staff from the Financial & Fiscal Commission sent to the Speaker of parliament about their bosses, alleging sexual harassment and other grievances at the institution responsible for advising the government on how to spend state money.

On the sporting front, we have the story behind Bafana coach Hugo Broos’s early departure from the match against Liberia on Friday.

But it is not all grim stuff in the Sunday Times today.

We bring you a story about property prices rocketing in Cape Town thanks to foreign buyers, and a long read on South Africa’s women rowers who are setting themselves up for Olympic success.

Wishing you a pleasant day of fascinating reading.