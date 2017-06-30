German parliament backs plan to fine social media over hate speech

The law gives social media networks 24 hours to delete or block obviously criminal content and seven days to deal with less clear-cut cases, with an obligation to report back to the person who filed the complaint about how they handled the case.

Failure to comply could see a company fined up to 50 million euros, and the company's chief representative in Germany fined up to 5 million euros.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany, in a statement, hailed the law as "the logical next step for effectively tackling hate speech since all voluntary agreements with the platform providers have been virtually unsuccessful."

German Justice Minister Heiko Maas said the measure to "end the internet law of the jungle" was long overdue and dismissed suggestions that it would infringe freedom of speech.

The issue has taken on more urgency amid concerns in Germany that proliferating fake news and racist content, particularly targeting migrants, could sway public opinion in the run-up to a national election due on Sept. 24.

CONCERNS

But organisations representing digital companies, consumers and journalists have accused the government of rushing a law through parliament that could damage free speech.

Facebook, which has 29 million active users in Germany - more than a third of the total population - has said it is working hard to remove illegal content, deleting 3,500 posts per week in Germany in the past two months.

"This law as it stands now will not improve efforts to tackle this important societal problem," a spokesman said, adding Facebook did not think it had been consulted enough.

Facebook noted that in May it had announced plans to add an extra 3,000 workers around the world over the next year to monitor reports of inappropriate material, in addition to 4,500 people already reviewing posts.