Tired teachers get jolt of juice to brain

Stressed UK teachers are being offered electric shock therapy to combat anxiety and depression.

Already used by the British Army and US military to treat post-traumatic stress, the gadget works by stimulating the brain with a mild shock.

Now it is being used in primary and secondary schools to help teachers cope with what is recognised as a nationwide problem.

School bosses are offering the treatment at seven secondary schools, seven primary schools and a special educational needs school in Kent.

After running a pilot scheme, Leigh Academies Trust says the device has had a positive impact on levels of anxiety, depression and sleep disorder - all symptoms of stress among its staff.

"We are now rolling the scheme out so that it is available to all staff," Trust human resources director Richard Taylor said.