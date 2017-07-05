The service‚ called STAGE360 Music‚ is courtesy of Stream.Digital in partnership with Creative Media Works‚ operating as BBM Messenger.

It “takes into account the evolution of social media and the popularity of messaging apps as the go-to place in the digital environment. STAGE360 Music is a particular example of how we can give potential artists the tools‚ functionality and features to create a profile‚ share their music‚ and engage with their fans in an organic social environment‚” Matthew Talbot‚ CEO of Creative Media Works‚ the company which operates and runs BBM Messenger globally‚ said in a statement.

The service is integrated into BBM Messenger using user sign-in‚ after an initial authentication.

It promises to offer enriched social experiences‚ delivered through personalisation of content and social sharing within the service.

“Music is just the first of the STAGE360 categories that BBM Messenger intends to launch. The goal is to create other categories that will fall under the 360 service such as comedy‚ short film and fashion‚” said Talbot.

According to a report from Tech in Asia Indonesia‚ BBM has more than 63 million active users each month with 16.7 billion messages sent every day. A majority of its users are in the 18-24 age group.

In South Africa‚ mediaupdate.co.za reported recently‚ BBM has three million monthly active local users.

BBM can be downloaded via Google Play or the App Store.