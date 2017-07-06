Brace yourself, Barbie: Sex robots are coming

"I can tell you that robots are certainly coming," he said.

"The concern is that this is going on but nobody is talking about it. People snigger about them, but they are actually shipping quite a lot and we are going to see them a lot more.

"They are being proposed for the elderly in care homes, which I think is controversial. If you have severe Alzheimer's you can't really tell the difference. We need to think about what, as a society, we want to do about it."

The report found that up to two-thirds of men and about 30% of women were in favour of using sex robots, which currently cost between R70000 and R200000 and can be customised by sex, height, hair colour, eye colour and even personality. Companies are also starting to incorporate artificial intelligence so robots can communicate and respond to human emotions.

Doll brothels operate in South Korea, Japan and Spain, while the first robotic oral sex coffee shop opened in London last year.

The report said that as robotics, telecommunications and virtual reality merged, silicon replicas of a long-distance partner could be created, so that couples could have virtual sex and even speak to each other through the doll's mouth.