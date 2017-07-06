Thirteen years ago‚ six software developers sitting on cardboard boxes in Cape Town’s southern suburbs launched cloud computing.

On Wednesday‚ 1‚200 developers from around Africa gathered in Cape Town to keep up to speed with a revolution that has since spread to millions of customers across the world.

Amazon Web Services’ Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) allows users to rent virtual computers on which to run their software‚ and the Cape Town conference was one of 29 across the world this year.

Michael Needham‚ an AWS boss for Russia‚ the Middle East and Africa‚ told delegates: “It is incredible to see the journey that has happened over those years. In some small part AWS is a proudly South African innovation.”

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille welcomed the conference to “the digital city of Africa”‚ adding: “The reason we say that is because we have got the most tech start-ups in the whole of the continent. Because of all the brave and young minds‚ Cape Town is shaping the future.