How a tiny cloud unleashed a Cape storm on the world of tech
Thirteen years ago‚ six software developers sitting on cardboard boxes in Cape Town’s southern suburbs launched cloud computing.
On Wednesday‚ 1‚200 developers from around Africa gathered in Cape Town to keep up to speed with a revolution that has since spread to millions of customers across the world.
Amazon Web Services’ Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) allows users to rent virtual computers on which to run their software‚ and the Cape Town conference was one of 29 across the world this year.
Michael Needham‚ an AWS boss for Russia‚ the Middle East and Africa‚ told delegates: “It is incredible to see the journey that has happened over those years. In some small part AWS is a proudly South African innovation.”
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille welcomed the conference to “the digital city of Africa”‚ adding: “The reason we say that is because we have got the most tech start-ups in the whole of the continent. Because of all the brave and young minds‚ Cape Town is shaping the future.
“We overlay all our decision-making by asking if there is a technological solution that we can use. We are embracing these disruptive forces of technology and hosting the leading companies in innovation‚ such as yourselves.”
A small team led by University of Cape Town graduate Chris Pinkham deployed the first version of AWS EC2 in 2004‚ two years before it was unveiled to the public
Pinkham joined Amazon in the US in 2001‚ and ran its global networks and data centres‚ where he became frustrated with the way the company managed its infrastructure.
“We tinkered‚ but the idea in my mind was that service teams should be able to manage their own infrastructure deployments and make requests for infrastructure in real time‚” Pinkham told TechCentral in 2011.
The idea evolved into EC2 after Pinkham had a second child and returned to Cape Town. “Amazon was interested in my ideas and asked me to stay with the company‚” he said. “I started Amazon Development in Cape Town in 2004 and set about hiring people.”
Other than a senior engineer seconded from Seattle and some help from Amazon with initial system design‚ Pinkham put together a team comprised entirely of South Africans.
