By gum! The first automatic toothbrush

A hands-free toothbrush that takes just 10 seconds to clean teeth could save people hours every year.

The Amabrush looks a bit like a mouth guard and can brush teeth automatically. Users place it in their mouths and press a button. The device then dispenses toothpaste and vibrates for 10 seconds, long enough to clean every tooth, according to the creators.

"Even in this 10 seconds, every tooth surface is cleaned longer compared with common toothbrushes," the makers said on Kickstarter. "If you brush your teeth for the recommended 120 seconds with a regular toothbrush, every surface gets brushed for just 1.25 seconds. Amabrush brushes all your surfaces for the whole 10 seconds."

On average people spend 108 days brushing their teeth across their lifetime, according to Amabrush.

Within days of launching on Kickstarter the product raised R2.6-million, far more than the R870000 asked for. The crowd funding campaign is due to close on August 5, and the makers estimate the first products will ship in October as part of a pilot test.

A basic Amabrush will cost R1050. A Pro version that charges wirelessly will cost R3045, or R1515 if purchased on Kickstarter.

The mouthpiece for the Ama-brush, which costs R92, is attached with a magnet and must be replaced every three to six months, the makers said. As the mouthpiece can be easily detached from the toothpaste and power pack, one Amabrush can be shared among multiple people.

The system also uses tailor-made liquid toothpaste in a dispenser that lasts for about a month and is approved by the US consumer watchdog. Replacement toothpaste will cost R46. Amabrush hasn't disclosed who makes the toothpaste, but said it is a manufacturer with "a history of over 100 years".

Amabrush is the brainchild of entrepreneurs based in Austria, Germany and the US. Marvin Musialek, Amabrush founder, created the first prototype in 2015. Since then it has received backing from the Austrian government, private institutions and the European Commission.