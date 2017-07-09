Countries are scored on their legal‚ technical and organisational institutions‚ educational and research capabilities‚ and their cooperation in information-sharing networks.

Singapore was found to be the most committed to cybersecurity with a "near-perfect" strategy while Equatorial Guinea was the only country to have scored zero.

UN agency International Telecommunications Union classified South Africa's commitment as at a "maturity stage" because the country has developed complex commitments and engages in cybersecurity programmes and initiatives.

However local experts said South Africa was at the "low end of the maturing stage" as the appropriate mechanisms and bodies to tackle cyber threats were not in place.

"Although legislation which will assist in protecting South Africans from cybercrime is in the pipeline‚ as things stand‚ South Africans are unprotected. This is due to the fact that‚ although steps have been taken to draft new legislation‚ namely the Cybercrimes and Cybersecurity Bill‚ there is still a way to go before this is law‚" Norton Rose Fulbright technology associate Rakhee Bhikha said.

The upcoming privacy legislation‚ the Protection of Personal Information Act‚ 2002 (POPI)‚ while enacted‚ has not yet commenced.