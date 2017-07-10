As it stands‚ there are 60 remaining individual paintbrush lilies found only in the Duthie Nature Reserve in Stellenbosch.

Curator of the Stellenbosch University Botanical Garden‚ Martin Smit‚ said more than 1 000 of the paintbrush lilies - Haemanthus pumilio‚ which grows to between 10 and 15 cm high - once grew in the reserve.

But because the reserve is now less than a third of its original size‚ the plant species has dwindled in number.

"The main reasons for its decline are the destruction of its original habitat (rhenosterveld) and invasives like Port Jackson (Acacia saligna). But the species is also dependent on fire to induce flowering and requires very specific conditions for the seedlings to survive. For various reasons‚ the Duthie Reserve was last burned in 2004. For this type of vegetation‚ it is long overdue for another controlled burn‚" said Smit.