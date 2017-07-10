Scientists to the rescue of sought-after lilies
As it stands‚ there are 60 remaining individual paintbrush lilies found only in the Duthie Nature Reserve in Stellenbosch.
Curator of the Stellenbosch University Botanical Garden‚ Martin Smit‚ said more than 1 000 of the paintbrush lilies - Haemanthus pumilio‚ which grows to between 10 and 15 cm high - once grew in the reserve.
But because the reserve is now less than a third of its original size‚ the plant species has dwindled in number.
"The main reasons for its decline are the destruction of its original habitat (rhenosterveld) and invasives like Port Jackson (Acacia saligna). But the species is also dependent on fire to induce flowering and requires very specific conditions for the seedlings to survive. For various reasons‚ the Duthie Reserve was last burned in 2004. For this type of vegetation‚ it is long overdue for another controlled burn‚" said Smit.
"Apart from being fire-dependent‚ Haemanthus pumilio also prefer ground that is dry in summer but waterlogged and marshy in winter. That is why the Duthie Reserve still remains the most suitable habitat to ensure the survival of this rare and critically endangered plant.''
Smit‚ plant biotechnologist Dr Paul Hills and botanist Dr Gary Stafford have obtained funding to employ tissue culture as a means of increasing the population.
Hills and Stafford have already collected leaf samples and seed from the existing paintbrush lily population in the reserve. In addition‚ they have collected samples from seven other paintbrush lily species from the Newton Commonage in Wellington‚ which is currently under the care of the university's botanical garden.
"Firstly‚ we are following a non-destructive strategy to mass propagate individuals from a variety of genotypes to allow for potential repopulation of dwindling populations in the Duthie Reserve and elsewhere‚" said Hills.
BSc Honours student Dominique West will determine the genetic diversity within and between populations. This information will help with the micropropagation process when it comes to repopulating and conserving the plant species.
The scientists have been hard at work and several seeds have already started growing in the tissue culture lab. The first seedlings will be viable by the end of 2018.
"Because it is so rare‚ Haemanthus pumileo is highly sought-after by plant collectors locally and internationally. If we can get a viable population going‚ these will be spread to other botanical gardens and then some plants might be sold‚" said Smit.
All 22 species of Haemanthus are endemic to southern Africa and 12 of these species are listed in the South African Red Data List of threatened species.
-TimesLIVE
