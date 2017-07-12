South Africans don’t walk as much as the world average

South Africans have some catching up to do when it comes to physical activity.

The biggest human movement study in history found that we take about 4,000 steps a day, 20% less than the global average of 5,000.

Data for the study came from the Azumio Argus smartphone app, which tracks activity and other factors that affect health, such as calorie intake.

Researchers combed through 68 million days of data from 717,527 users in 111 countries.

The study, published in Nature, followed a recent estimate that more than 5 million people die each year from causes linked to inactivity, aiming to come up with interventions to increase physical activity and reduce obesity.