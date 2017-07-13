Thirteen years after marksmen were ordered to wipe out Table Mountain’s tahrs‚ a trio of the exotic goats have been photographed gazing out over Cape Town.

Kyle Mijlof‚ who posts daily videos of his Cape Town adventures to Facebook and Instagram‚ took the picture on Sunday while searching for a waterfall.

“I have been wanting to see them for years‚ and have covered most of the trails on Table Mountain without seeing them‚” Mijlof told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

Tahrs were at the centre of controversy between 2001 and 2004 when animal rights activists formed the Friends of the Tahr in an effort to save them from culling.

The tahrs established themselves after a few escaped from a zoo in the 1930s. In 2004‚ South African National Parks eventually brought in sharpshooters to get rid of them‚ supported by then environment minister Marthinus van Schalkwyk.