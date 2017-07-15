Fourteen suspects were arrested in Milnerton‚ Cape Town‚ on Friday night for the illegal possession of abalone and shark fins with an estimated street value of R 5.5 million.

“Cash to the tune of R50 000 and an Isuzu LDV were also confiscated‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut‚ adding that information gathered by Crime Intelligence had led to the arrests.

The suspects are all due to make a court appearance in Cape Town on Monday‚ he said.