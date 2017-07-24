When Ruzain Hermanus was just five months pregnant‚ she went into kidney failure with the cause unknown.

She then faced the ultimate dilemma: terminate her pregnancy since her own life was in peril‚ or keep going and put it in fate’s hands.

“My husband and I decided to take a chance‚” said Hermanus.

At seven months‚ under medical advice not to push it any further‚ she gave birth to a little boy – Wyatt Hermanus.

At just 2kg and with his organs not fully developed‚ it was now his life that hung in the balance.

He soon developed numerous medical conditions including severe narrowing of one of his airways due to lung disease.

Air was getting trapped in the tissue outside the tubes and air sacs of the lungs.

On Monday‚ Wyatt turned four months old.

His life had been saved by a balloon and catheter that were in used in ground-breaking surgery at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town.

This is the first time in the country this technique has been used to save the life of a premature baby.

“I’m feeling very blessed and also grateful to the doctors for saving my son’s life‚” she told TimesLIVE‚ saying that her “faith” had helped her through the process.

Professor Pierre Goussard‚ head of Paediatric Pulmonology and Paediatric Intensive Care at Tygerberg Hospital‚ was the doctor who performed the procedure.

“In order to save Baby Hermanus‚ our medical team needed to perform a balloon dilatation - a technique that uses a catheter with an inflatable balloon to widen the lung. The widening of the lung would assist the patient in breathing better‚ which was crucial in order for Baby Hermanus to survive‚” he said.