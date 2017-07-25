The computing power of the Square Kilometre Array’s first phase is being scaled back to save money.

Astronomers are also concerned that components of the world’s largest radio telescope — to be built in South Africa and Australia — will be crowded into a smaller space as a cost-saving measure.

Dutch astronomer Heino Falcke told Nature.com this may reduce the SKA’s ability to detect faint signals from a few hundred million years after the Big Bang‚ when the universe’s first stars and galaxies formed.

The cuts were agreed at a meeting last week in the Netherlands‚ held to discuss the SKA board’s call for savings of 20% so the first phase can be built within a R10-billion cap imposed by the project’s 10 funders — South Africa‚ Australia‚ Canada‚ China‚ India‚ Italy‚ New Zealand‚ Sweden‚ the Netherlands and the UK.

Already slimmed down from a larger design proposed in 2013‚ it now comprises 194 dishes in South Africa and around 130‚000 antennas in Australia‚ which will now be a maximum of 40km apart rather than 65km.