Astronauts gear up for space with tough Russian training

Wearing helmets weighing 100 kilos, spinning in a centrifuge and exercising while weightless: Russian cosmonauts and astronauts from abroad have to undergo a gruelling training process before blasting off into space.

Helped by an instructor at the famed Star City outside Moscow, cosmonaut Sergei Ryazansky slowly puts on his helmet as he hangs from the ceiling suspended by a thick metal cord and practises opening a lock while wearing a thick spacesuit.

The 42-year-old cosmonaut is no novice. He has already spent five months aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in 2013 and 2014 and will return for another mission on July 28, teamed up with US astronaut Randy Bresnik and Italian Paolo Nespoli.

"In weightlessness, the weight of the helmet isn't felt. But the cosmonauts feel great pressure which makes them swell up and become very stiff. They have to make an enormous effort to walk, bend their arms or move their legs," said the instructor Dmitry Zubov.

Space walks are especially tough because they are often carried out weeks after astronauts arrive at the orbiting space laboratory when their muscles are already growing weaker due to lack of gravity.

"I adore space walks. That's the most exciting part of the flight," said Ryazansky, who completed three space walks on his first space trip. Two space walks are planned for his next stint on the ISS.

'Master emotions'

"The most important thing for a cosmonaut is knowing how to master your emotions," said the deputy director of the cosmonaut training centre, Yury Malenchenko, who himself has made six space voyages, the last landing in 2016.

"When you train for a long time on Earth to go out into space, you feel like you don't have emotions any more.