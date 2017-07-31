'MarioWay' gives disabled new freedom

After nearly 20 years working with wheelchair-bound youngsters, Mario Vigentini wanted to revolutionise their quality of life, inventing a device that lifts users so they are face-to-face with those standing.

The Italian drew inspiration from the Segway - the two-wheeled, self-balancing, electric vehicle that allows visitors to nip around cities without walking - and came up with the "MarioWay'', a hands-free, two-wheeled kneeling chair.

With its high seat, it allows users to do everything, from ordering a coffee at a bar to plucking a book off a high shelf.

The 45-year-old was disheartened by the prejudice disabled young people faced.

"At best, people approached them like a child," he said, as if because they were sitting closer to the ground they were somehow more infantile.

Users of traditional wheelchairs are seated so that "the organs in the upper part of the trunk are compressed", but "almost the whole weight rests on the ischium" - the lower and back part of the hip bone.

This position "aggravates the pathologies of people with disabilities and results in other issues; digestive, respiratory, urinary or circulatory," he said, adding it also causes leg muscles to waste away.

But for users of Vigentini's invention, "the upper part of the trunk is straightened", strengthening muscles that go unused in traditional wheelchairs.

The chair can go up to 20km/h an hour on a battery life of 30km.