Medical doctor Francois Greeff‚ who believed it was unfair to kill the animals “just because they are an exotic species”‚ said he had approximately 1‚000 hectares of land in the Cedeberg with enough vegetation and water to sustain the animals‚ which he had offered to RIM.

“I can recognise the sense in not allowing them to roam around the wild and possibly bastardise our indigenous antelope‚ but just to shoot [them] seems bloodthirsty to me‚” he said.

But RIM spokesperson Bongiwe Nzeku said that relocating alien and invasive species was “not within the spirit of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act”‚ despite a public outcry over culling the deer and opposition from various animal rights groups.

“Plastic ingestions have also complicated any possibility of the deer being relocated‚” Nzeku said.

“Such an option is not only disruptive to endangered wildlife and un-targeted species‚ [but] it will be inhumane to the deer in the light of confirmed plastic ingestion information.”