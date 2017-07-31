SPCA will take ageing zoo to court

The National Council of SPCAs has confirmed it will be laying animal cruelty charges against East London Zoo this week.

NSPCA inspectors found a string of contraventions at the ageing zoo, including enclosures that were too small and inadequate barriers between animals and humans.

A male chacma baboon called William had to be euthanased in May after an instruction that he be examined by a vet was not complied with and his wounds became infested with maggots, the NSPCA said.

On July 2 a gibbon died in her enclosure four months after her mate died of TB.

An NSPCA request for her to be euthanased was allegedly not acted on.

NSPCA wildlife inspector Cassandra MacDonald said the animal suffered unnecessarily.

The unit's manager, Martie Rossouw, said: "It is the decision of the prosecutor as to which charges to prosecute but the docket will be opened and we as the NSPCA will lay charges of animal cruelty under the Animals Protection Act.

Buffalo City metro spokesman Samkelo Ngwenya said the municipality was considering seeking legal advice.

"No charges have been laid against anyone, but there's a persistent orchestration to appease the gallery of public opinion."