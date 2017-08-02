After being in an intensive care unit for four months Mnotho is expected to return home this week where Jonker said he should live a “normal life”.

“We fully expect him to be able to go to school and do everything a normal young boy would do. However‚ unlike other children he will carry a small external battery pack for his implanted HVAD mechanical heart either on a belt around his waist‚ or in a small backpack‚” said Jonker.

Mnotho will have to recharge the batteries every eight hours.

“Mnotho had been on the heart transplant list but paediatric heart donations rarely become available. He had also been in and out of intensive care units at various hospitals in the year leading up to the operation. In his case‚ we opted to use the HVAD as a bridge to a future heart transplant. In reality‚ it is a lifeline until such time as a matching donor heart can be found for him to undergo a biological heart transplant‚” said Jonker.

“It will also enable Mnotho to grow stronger and gain much-needed weight over the next few years‚ so that he will be healthy enough to undergo a heart transplant when a donor heart finally becomes available. While waiting for a donor heart we expect him to lead a fairly normal life‚ enjoying typical childhood activities.”