Aardvarks may be on the way out

A drought in the Kalahari has provided a glimpse of what the future might hold for one of South Africa's most elusive animals - and it doesn't look good.

A team of researchers believes the aardvark could soon face localised extinction because of higher temperatures and drier conditions brought on by climate change.

They came to this conclusion after they watched five aardvarks they had fitted with tracking devices slowly die of starvation.

What drove them to death was the worst drought in 35 years. While aardvarks can handle the aridity and heat, their prey, ants and termites, couldn't.

"We were surprised by how dramatic an effect this was," said Robyn Hetem, of Wits University, who was part of the study.