Kids not that tech savvy after all

It is a typical household scene: a parent or grandparent asks their technology-savvy child to help them use a smartphone, laptop or camera.

But the common idea that millennials are more technologically capable than their elders is, in fact, a myth, according to a new study.

A review paper published in the journal Teaching and Teacher Education finds that "information-savvy digital natives do not exist".

The study challenged the increasingly popular idea that those born before 1980 are "digital immigrants" - doomed to be imposters in a computer-based land - while those born after 1980 are "digital natives".

Instead, the study likens the myth of the below 35-year-old digital native to a "yeti with a smartphone".