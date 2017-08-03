The two academics‚ from the Centre for Research on Evaluation‚ Science and Technology‚ say urgent action is needed from the DHET‚ the Council on Higher Education and the National Research Foundation.

“[Predatory publishing] poses a serious challenge to science‚” they say in the South African Journal of Science. “If it continues to increase at the rate of growth seen in the last five years‚ [it] may well become accepted practice in some disciplines and at some universities.

“Not only will it affect the very fabric of the science system (our confidence in the peer-review system)‚ but it will also undermine the trust and confidence of the general public in science and its products.”

In the decade they analysed‚ Mouton and Valentine found 3‚906 South African papers in journals they classified as probably or possibly predatory. Many of their authors had received DHET grants averaging R100 000 to complete their work.

“Young and inexperienced scholars are often advised by senior academics to publish in such journals without knowing that this may compromise their academic career‚” they say.