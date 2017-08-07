Artefacts that just ain't relics: 3D printing all the rage in China

The small, ornate figurines look like relics of a bygone age: a serene Buddha's head from the Tang dynasty, or a collection of stone-faced soldiers from the Qin era.

The creation process, however, is decidedly modern. In northwest Shaanxi province's capital of Xian, home to such historic sites as the clay Terracotta Army and the 1000-year-old Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, a small studio and factory uses 3D printing technology to replicate ancient art.

"All the intricate details of the original design are preserved in a 3D mould," said Xi Xin, the president of the Xian Chizi Digital Technology company.

"Humans may not be able to produce everything we want in the design, but the printer can do it all." The firm, the products of which are sold at museum shops and to personal collectors, is among the businesses taking advantage of China's foray into 3D printing - a rapidly growing industry.