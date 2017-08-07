Row over Google employee's defense of tech gender gap

In response to the leaked memo, Danielle Brown, Google's new vice president of diversity, told employees in an email that "it's not a viewpoint that I or this company endorses, promotes or encourages."

"I found that it advanced incorrect assumptions about gender." she said. "We are unequivocal in our belief that diversity and inclusion are critical to our success as a company, and we'll continue to stand for that and be committed to it for the long haul."

"Changing a culture is hard, and it's often uncomfortable."

Brown added, however, that "part of building an open, inclusive environment means fostering a culture in which those with alternative views, including different political views, feel safe sharing their opinions."

'Harmful assumptions'

It was unclear whether the memo's author would face disciplinary action.

Ari Balogh, a Google engineering executive, said in an internal memo obtained by AFP that "questioning our assumptions and sharing different perspectives is an important part of our culture."

"But, in the process of doing that, we cannot allow stereotyping and harmful assumptions to play any part," he said. "One of the aspects of the post that troubled me deeply was the bias inherent in suggesting that most women, or men, feel or act a certain way."

"That is stereotyping, and it is harmful."