All birds need a bit of juice to keep their wings flapping - just as we have to fill our cars with petrol to get from A to B.

Known as the Iingcungcu Project‚ the aim is to plant several fynbos gardens at schools across the Cape Flats that will act as “filling stations”‚ thereby providing a new movement link for pollinator species between the Table Mountain National Park and the Boland Mountains.

Iingcungcu is a Xhosa word that means “long-billed birds”‚ or “royalty”.

The project‚ a joint initiative of Stellenbosch University‚ the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and the City of Cape Town‚ is part of an ambitious 10-year project to plant indigenous bird-friendly plants at local schools to provide a year-round source of nectar – especially in densely-populated urban areas largely devoid of natural food sources.

Over the last three years‚ more than 3,700 plants from 23 carefully selected fynbos species have been planted at four high schools on the Cape Flats.